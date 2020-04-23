Bundy Show cancelled but back for 2021

AFTER waiting to see if the Bundaberg Show could just be postponed, the Bundaberg AP&I Society has officially announced that the 2020 show has been cancelled.

Bundaberg AP&I Society took to Facebook to announce the disappointing news after previously announcing on March 19 that the show would be postponed when planning was almost complete and all that was left were finishing touches.

The show society said preparation for the 2021 show was already under way and the region’s favourite aspects of the show would return once again.

“Side-show Alley will be abuzz with rides,” they said.

“Our pavilions will have more time now to be stocked full of your entries, delightful stalls and the poultry sections.

“The agricultural spectacles, the wonderful cattle and horse event you can expect them all back in full swing.”

The show was originally due to take place from May 27 to May 29.

Bundaberg AP&I Society thanked the sponsors who had supported the 2020 show and hoped they would return for 2021.