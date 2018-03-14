Bundy shopping centre to go solar

SOAKING UP THE SUN: Stockland Bundaberg is installing a solar power system on its rooftop.

A BUNDABERG shopping centre is joining the city's clean energy revolution.

Stockland has contracted energy services company Verdia to build a one-megawatt system on the roof of Bundaberg Stockland.

The project will be completed over the next 12 months and is expected to cut the centre's energy costs by up to 25 per cent.

A total of 3220 solar panels will be installed on the roof, generating enough to power for 265 typical homes.

The solar array is the latest renewable energy feather in Bundaberg's cap.

The city has the highest uptake of solar panels in Australia.

The Friendly Society Private Hospital has built Australia's largest hospital solar energy system and Bundaberg Regional Council is including solar panels in projects such as the Multiplex and Rubyanna sewerage plant.

A CBD development featuring wind turbines has also been approved by the council.

The State Government also yesterday announced plans to install solar systems at 26 schools in the Bundy region over the next three years.

And a recruitment firm has begun advertising positions for a solar farm at Childers, with construction to start shortly.

Last month, the amount of rooftop solar generation in Queensland topped 2GWs for the first time, according to industry consultantancy firm SunWiz.

It's predicted that $20 to $40 billion will be invested into solar generation, energy efficiency and storage in Australia over the next 10 years.