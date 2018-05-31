Bundy shivers through crisp morning 4 degrees below average

Bundy had a chilly start to the day today.

BUNDABERG shivered through a crisp start to the day this morning, with the cool temperatures coming in four degrees below the average for this time of year.

The morning's brisk start prompted residents to don their winter boots and jackets a day early, with the official start to the cold season tomorrow.

But according to the Bureau of Meteorology, this morning's 9.8 degrees was not the first cold burst Bundaberg experienced in May.

Meteorologist Adam Blazak said a similarly cool patch hit the region last week.

"Even though the temperatures were quite fresh this morning, it wasn't that long ago since the last cold burst," Mr Blazak said.

The average minimum temperature for Bundaberg in May is 14 to 15 degrees.

The average for June drops to 12 degrees.

The cold, dry system is expected to stay for the next three to four days, with minimum temperatures staying around 10 degrees tomorrow and over the weekend.

"It will start to increase next week with more moisture and cloud cover," Mr Blazak told the NewsMail.

He said while south-westerlies were currently blowing through the region, wind would start flowing from the water by the middle of next week.

"That'll push more moisture in the air," Mr Blazak said.

Despite the chilly start this morning, temperatures are expected to rise by midday.

"Once we get over the fresh start it warms up to be a pleasant day," Mr Blazak said.

He said residents living to the west of Bundaberg would see some frost in the early mornings but that those near the coastal fringes would be spared.

Forecast

Today: Max 23 - Sunny

Friday: Min 9 Max 23 - Sunny

Saturday: Min 9 Max 23 - Sunny

Sunday: Min 10 Max 24 - Sunny

Monday: Min 11 Max 25 - Sunny

Tuesday: Min 12 Max 24 - Mostly sunny

Wednesday: Min 13 Max 23 - Partly cloudy