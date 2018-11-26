Menu
A meteorologist at the BOM predicts the mercury will drop as we head into the weekend.
Weather

Bundy set to sizzle as severe heatwave descends on region

Sarah Steger
by
26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVERE heatwave conditions are expected for Bundaberg this week.

This weekend temperatures soared well-above the average for this time of year, and according to the Bureau of Meteorology, those conditions are only going to continue.

Forecaster Gabriel Branescu said a dry airmass covering the whole north-eastern parts of Queensland would continue causing heatwave conditions to develop over teh central and north-eastern parts of the stated.

"Its very coast but it's a pretty long band, extending from Cooktown to Rockhampton, so that area is expecting extreme heatwave conditions, which will expand a bit further south, covering Bundaberg in severe heatwave conditions,” he said.

The average maximum temperature for this time of year is 28.5, some 6.5 degrees under what today's maximum of 35 is expected to be.

And Tuesday's maximum of 33 is no exception.

"It will continue to be hot for the week but in terms of showers and storms, it will be really dry and hot and sunny (today and tomorrow) and then on Wednesday we can expect a quick moving line of showers and storms near the coast, which will clear pretty quick and conditions go back to sunny and hot from Thursday,” Mr Branescu said.

The forecaster said the current heatwave conditions meant temperatures were well-above the average minimum temperatures for this time of year as well.

"The mimimum average is 19, right now we are hitting the low 20s,” Mr Branescu said.

"Hot is the main concern for Bundaberg”.

Temperatures

Today: Min 22 Max 35

Tomorrow: Min 20 Max 33

Wednesday: Min 22 Max 34

Thursday: Min 21 Max 34

Friday: Min 20 Max 35

Saturday: Min 20 Max 33

bom bureau of meteorology forecast heatwave weather
Bundaberg News Mail

