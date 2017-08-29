Bundy set to get modern new development

BUNDY INVESTMENT: A five-storey building containing a mix of short-term accommodation, restaurant and function facility has been approved.

A FIVE-STOREY development containing a mix of short-term accommodation, a restaurant, multiple dwellings and a function facility was provided with development approval for a material change of use at Bundaberg Regional Council's ordinary meeting today.

The development, located on two lots at the rear of KFC and the Caltex Service Station on Quay St, also contains 72 on-site car parking spaces.

Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the development represented a substantial investment and demonstrated the confidence investors had in the future of the region.

BUNDY INVESTMENT: A five-storey building containing a mix of short-term accommodation, restaurant and function facility has been approved. Contributed

"There is a lot to like about this particular application as it provides such diversification in catering to permanent and short term accommodation needs, restaurant and function facilities and swimming pool and all with views of the nearby Burnett River,” he said.

"This building at five storeys is within the maximum allowable height limit for the area. Additionally it is proposed to construct 16 single accommodation units and 16 double units.

"A strong emphasis on environmentally sustainable outcomes have been included in the planning with significant landscaping and the installation of energy efficient wind turbines to harness electricity.

"The wind turbines are virtually silent in operation and have the added benefit of being able to be removed during significant weather events.”

BUNDY INVESTMENT: A five-storey building containing a mix of short-term accommodation, restaurant and function facility has been approved. Contributed

Cr Sommerfeld said the restaurant and function facilities were conditioned to operate flexible hours between 6am and midnight up to seven days a week.

"Up to 10 people could be employed in these areas.”

The approval, which was granted for a period of four years, is subject to conditions including compliance with Council's Flood Hazard Area map.