Bundy set to benefit from $20m state cash bonanza

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Jackie Trad and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson say the funding boost will help create jobs.

COUNCILS in the Bundaberg and Burnett area have been delivered a windfall with an extra $20 million over two years through the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

Acting Premier and Minister for Infrastructure Jackie Trad said the funding came after the first round was embraced by councils across the state.

"I am incredibly excited to announce another $20million for the region, bringing our total Works for Queensland investment here to $39.5 million,” Ms Trad said.

"Across regional Queensland councils are telling us that this program is creating jobs, building great community infra- structure and that they want to see more invested. We have listened and we are delivering.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said the funding was about jump-starting job-creating projects.

"The Bundaberg region is already benefiting from this program with projects like the refurbishment of the Norville Pool under way and delivering jobs in our region,” Ms Donaldson said.

"We know that these projects are having an enormously positive impact on our community and I'm excited to see this continue.

"I'm focused on creating local jobs and the extension of this program demon- strates my commitment to our local region.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Works for Queensland program was a fantastic initiative helping to deliver important community infrastructure.

"We welcome this new round of funding for projects which will ensure the Bundaberg region continues to move forward,” Cr Dempsey said.

The South Burnett Regional Council was allocated $4.385 million over two years with Banana scoring $1.71 million and Cherbourg $1.18 million.