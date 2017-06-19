WATCH: Bundy service station held up at knifepoint

The robber, at right, who threatened a service station attendant with a knife on Saturday night.

BUNDABERG Police are working to track down two young men who robbed a service station at knifepoint about Saturday night.

The pair held up the Shell service station over east around 8.25pm.

One held the automatic doors open while his partner pointed a knife at the attendant, who handed over a sum of cash.

Armed robbery at Bundaberg service station: Bundaberg Police are working to track down two young men who robbed a Shell service station at knifepoint. Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self speaks.

The man wielding the knife wore a black hoodie with a handkerchief or mask covering his face except for his eyes and tan pants.

His accomplice was dressed in a black jumper with distinctive white writing on it, and black pants with a white stripe on the front.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Andrew Self said the attendant was shaken but had done the right thing.

"That employee did everything he was supposed to do - he remained calm and complied with the demands of the offender.

"It was those actions that kept him safe."

The offenders fled through the nearby industrial estate towards the river.

Police arrived within seconds and dog squad tracked down clothing and a knife used by the offenders which is undergoing forensic testing.

"If the public can look at their clothing and can recognise them from their clothing or their movements...and assist us in any way that would be fantastic," Det Sgt Self said.

The NewsMail spoke with the manager of the service station who said he was glad his employee was not hurt in the ordeal.

If you have any information that can assist police, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.