Bundy service club contributes to BushKids

BUNDABERG’S Apex Club announced this week it will donate $2400 to BeyondBlue and BushKids, which was the funding it raised from the Wind Slasher beach festival.

Apex’s branch treasurer Tanya Jones said it “feels wonderful” to donate the money, which had recently been determined from the annual Elliott Heads event held in February.

“It’s reaching out to help to who are really in need,” she said. “It gives us a purpose.”

The club had been unable to give its regular support at community events due to the COVID-19 impact but its members were meeting through video conferencing, and was using it to prepare for next year’s Wind Slasher event.

BushKids volunteer Lloyd Finnis said the $1200 the local branch received was appreciated.

He said the needs were growing beyond its resources.

Mr Finnis said there could never be enough money to help regional children of up to six years old receive early developmental treatment, but every dollar helped.