Bundy selects side to take on the Bulls Masters

The Waves' Luke Owen will make his debut against the Bulls Masters and captain the side as well. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: This year's Bundaberg team that will tackle the Bulls Masters could be one of the strongest ever fielded.

That is the view of The Waves player Luke Owen who will captain the side.

Owen has been named in a 12-man squad to play against the former and present Bulls at Salter Oval on March 2.

He is one of six new faces in the team with Hayden Busk, Chris Duff, Arden Lankowski, Ryan Norton and Blyton Pendergast named for the clash.

Dean Krebs, Jarrod Laycock, Kye Leggett, Sam Pearson, Brendan Schultz and Sean Stuchbery return from last year.

"This was one of the hardest squads selectors have had to pick,” Owen said.

"But they feel they've got the right 12.

"It's a reflection of how well the guys have played this year.

"It also has a good mixture of youth and experience.”

The side features players from all four Bundaberg Cricket Association division 1 teams with The Waves the most represented with five players.

There are also at least five players under the age of 23 selected.

Owen said players have also been selected after showing commitment to Bundaberg in representative cricket recently.

"Everyone has put their hand up to play representative cricket,” he said.

"Jarrod Laycock played for Wide Bay so he deserved his call up and Brendan Schultz played for Queensland Country in under-21 cricket so he deserves his opportunity.”

The team will train over the next three weeks to prepare for the match against the Bulls, which will feature current Big Bash star Chris Lynn and former Queensland Bulls players in Andy Bichel, Nathan Hauritz, Andrew Symonds and Lee Carseldine.