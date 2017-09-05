Bundy scores significant Gladys Moncrieff collection

RARE ITEMS: Don McPhee with some of the items in his Gladys Moncrieff collection, which is now bound for Bundy.

IN A major coup for Bundaberg, a significant collection of Gladys Moncrieff memorabilia has been donated to the Our Glad Association.

The collection was owned by Don McPhee, who was the manager of JC Williamson, the company that managed many of Gladys's stage shows.

Mr McPhee, who is in his 90s, vowed the collection would only have one of two fates: it would either remain in his family or go to the Our Glad Association.

Enter Stuart Green, the food and beverage manager of the NSW State Theatre, who bought the collection for the association.

It includes dozens of paintings and photos, plaques, 78 records and four "bronze stars”.

Our Gladys Association president Leonie Egan is beside herself with excitement but now has a problem: getting the collection from Sydney to Bundaberg.

She is hoping Bundaberg businesses and philanthropists will help with the costs.

Another problem is a delicate dress that is part of the collection.

The fragile garment will require housing in a venue with 24-hour air-conditioning or it will disintegrate in Queensland's humidity.

DELICATE DRESS: Stuart Green and Our Glad Association president Leonie Egan with Gladys Moncrieff's dress.

Mr Green won't release the collection until both issues are resolved.

If you can help, phone Mrs Egan on 0450 521 512 or email leonie.egan@egan services.com.

BACK STAGE: Four Opera Queensland stars are at the Moncrieff preparing for tonight's concert.

OPERA EVENT TO SUPPORT GROUP

IN MORE good news for the Our Glad Association, $2 from every ticket at tonight's Queensland Opera event at the Moncrieff will go to the organisation.

A Night With Opera Queensland features soprano Emily Burke, mezzo soprano Victoria Lambourn, tenor Rosario La Spina and baritone Shaun Brown bringing to life a wide variety of operatic scenes and characters.

Bundy is one of 12 regional towns where the concert is being staged.

Our Gladys Association president Leonie Egan was quick to point out Moncrieff herself was not an opera singer, despite common misconceptions, but rather sang musical comedy.

Mrs Egan said the association would use the money to drive its efforts to buy Moncrieff artefacts and to display them in Bundy.

A Night with Opera Queensland starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are $29 for adults and $24 for concessions and $17 for children. Visit www.moncrieff- bundaberg.com.au.