Sea Flowers: Growing community engagement for seagrass restoration will allow communities along the Queensland coast, including Bundaberg, to assist in the non-destructive collection of seagrass flowers.
News

Bundy science research project receives boost

Rhylea Millar
2nd Nov 2020 5:00 AM
CITIZEN scientists living in Bundaberg will have an opportunity to participate in a research project that will provide them with the skills required to tackle important issues in Queensland.

CQUniversity’s Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre (CMERC) has received $29,573 in grants, helping to fund Sea Flowers, a project to grow community engagement for seagrass restoration.

CMERC director associate professor Emma Jackson said the funds would be used to continue their seagrass restoration work and engage with communities across the state, with the project set to occur on seagrass banks in Bundaberg, Gladstone and the Sunshine Coast.

“Seagrasses are disappearing at an alarming rate, but the Sea Flowers project will contribute to the restoration of this vital flora,” she said.

“Through citizen science, we are able to involve local people, voluntary organisations and apprenticeship schemes to become involved in the non-destructive collection of seagrass flowers.

“The seagrass flowers will be used in seed storage, germination, viability and restoration by seed studies while educating and promoting the value of these habitats to the local community.”

Citizen scientists have become more vital in local communities as ever, as they assist with increasing scientific knowledge, leading to better informed results.

Supported by the Queensland Government’s Queensland Citizen Science Grants program, the sea flower research project aims to teach members of the local communities about scientific processes.

For more information about the project, click here.

