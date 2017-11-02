News

Bundy schools excel at awards

EDUCATION: Our schools have been awarded for excellence.
Mikayla Haupt
by

BUNDABERG schools have joined forces to improve Year 12 completion rates and the transition into the workforce, putting Rum City eduction on the map.

The high schools in the Bundaberg region have won two major awards at the 2017 state Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools.

"The North Coast region, which includes Bundaberg, had seven state finalists in seven of the 11 categories, with Bundaberg State High School runner up on the night for its Whole School Reading Program,” proud Bundaberg State High School principal Karen McCord said.

"The region is truly leading the way in education in Queensland, ensuring our students are well prepared for their future.”

The first award involves all six public schools; Kepnock State High School, Bundaberg State High School, Bundaberg North State High School, Gin Gin State High School, Isis District State High School, and Rosedale State School took out The RemServ Showcase Award for Excellence in Community Engagement for the Bundaberg Regional Youth Hub initiative.

The Youth Hub utilises collaborative empowerment, growing Bundy youth and supporting students transferring from school to further education, training or employment.

Bundaberg North State High School, Bundaberg State High School and Kepnock State High School, then did something that hasn't been done in the past 15 years of Excellence Awards, and won a second award, this time for JETS - Jobs Education Training Success initiative.

The JETS program took out the the Village Roadshow Theme Parks Showcase Award for Excellence in Inclusive Education, Bundaberg North State High School principal Ross Robertson said 82% of students have been successfully re-engaging with mainstream schooling, a transitional pathway or the workforce.

Mr Robertson said it was a flexible off-campus program run collaboratively by three Bundy high schools targeting students who are disengaged in mainstream schooling, allowing students to work with trained personnel individually to tailor an approach which suits them while tackling literacy, numeracy and social issues.

"It's fantastic that we can offer an alternative pathway for students to get a higher qualification and keep them engaged,” he said.

"We've done programs such as the My Big Picture Plans within our own school as well to focus on each individuals path and the best way to help them.”

