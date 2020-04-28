Bundy schools e-learning for agriculture

THREE schools in Bundaberg are taking part in a program where students can learn the most up-to-date practices in agriculture online.

Bundaberg Christian College, Kepnock State High School and Gin Gin State High School are all participating in the 2020 Agribusiness Gateway to Industry Schools Program which operates as a partnership between schools, training providers, universities and industry, to help young people move from school into further education or employment.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said in the current health crisis environment, they had to be creative when giving students access to agriculture learnings online.

“The program has more than 30 mentors available to assist participating schools with advice on science, biosecurity, animal husbandry and setting up a farm,” Mr Furner said.

“In the immediate future, schools will be supported through online e-technologies.”

“This is a program that gives students a taste of an industry and links them with industry, giving them a head start in their careers.”

Mr Furner said to be eligible for grants schools had to put forward project proposals that meet the interests of the students and the needs of agriculture within the local area.