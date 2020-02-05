Bundy schooling led to big opportunities

NICHOLAS David received an OP one last year and now he is about to start university in the big city.

Mr David said he was thrilled and had no idea he would do so well.

“I wasn’t really expecting it, Kepnock State High School doesn’t get many OP ones,” he said.

“It was a pretty good feeling achieving the top result, all the hard work paid off.

“High school was a bit of a mixed bag, I worked hard but enjoyed my time as well and didn’t devote myself only to the books.”

In the lead-up to his university course, Mr David said he had been working, exploring Brisbane and getting back into writing and studying.

“I’m going to do a dual degree in journalism and law at the University of Queensland,” he said.

“I am doing law because mum wants me to, but I am really interested in investigative journalism like the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team or reporting what is happening in the Middle East.

“I have been in Brisbane for about a month and it has been good but stressful, it is a lot bigger than Bundaberg.”