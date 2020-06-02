Bundy school unveils new mural

BEE-UTIFUL: Bundaberg Central State School captains Mia, Zack and Charlotte unveil the school’s new mural.

BUNDABERG Central State School has unveiled a new mural on the school grounds.

The art work adorns the side of E-Block, facing into the school’s front courtyard.

Teacher aide Rosalie Bradford said a lot of planning had gone into the project.

“The art work has been inspired by our whole school approach to ‘Positive Behaviour for Learning’,” she said.

“Our school is now buzzing with excitement over the new art work.”

Rosalie said the mural was a special reminder to students of the school’s values: be responsible, be respectful, be a learner and be safe

She thanked teacher Marie Hillyard who got the ball rolling on the project, which was funded with a $500 donation from the school’s P&C.

Principal Frank Nastasi, who started at Central in Term 2, said the mural was a colourful and inviting welcome for visitors to the school.