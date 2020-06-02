Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEE-UTIFUL: Bundaberg Central State School captains Mia, Zack and Charlotte unveil the school’s new mural.
BEE-UTIFUL: Bundaberg Central State School captains Mia, Zack and Charlotte unveil the school’s new mural.
News

Bundy school unveils new mural

Jay Fielding
, jay.fielding@news-mail.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Central State School has unveiled a new mural on the school grounds.

The art work adorns the side of E-Block, facing into the school’s front courtyard.

Teacher aide Rosalie Bradford said a lot of planning had gone into the project.

“The art work has been inspired by our whole school approach to ‘Positive Behaviour for Learning’,” she said.

“Our school is now buzzing with excitement over the new art work.”

Rosalie said the mural was a special reminder to students of the school’s values: be responsible, be respectful, be a learner and be safe

She thanked teacher Marie Hillyard who got the ball rolling on the project, which was funded with a $500 donation from the school’s P&C.

Principal Frank Nastasi, who started at Central in Term 2, said the mural was a colourful and inviting welcome for visitors to the school.

art bundaberg bundaberg central state school mural
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

        premium_icon ACCC toughens position on Qantas’ Alliance stake

        News The competition watchdog has toughened its position in relation to Qantas’s 19.9 per cent stake in smaller airline Alliance.

        Millions in cyclone upgrades to local homes

        premium_icon Millions in cyclone upgrades to local homes

        News Applications are open for cyclone upgrades on Bundaberg homes as part of the...

        Police detect fake notes and violent behaviour

        premium_icon Police detect fake notes and violent behaviour

        Crime Burnett police are urging the community to stay vigilant against counterfeit notes...

        Rapist father made daughter ‘pinky promise’ not to tell

        premium_icon Rapist father made daughter ‘pinky promise’ not to tell

        News A Fraser Coast father who made his young daughter ‘pinky promise’ that she would...