THUMBS UP: Moore Park State School's 2016 Preppies, Ella Walker, Ryder Gordon and Rhys Day. Max Fleet BUN150216PREP4

THE move to change the name of Moore Park State School to Moore Park Beach State School has been approved.

Bundaberg councillor Jason Bartels said Education Minister Grace Grace had written to him confirming the change.

"I have approved the renaming of Moore Park State School to More Park Beach State School ... to better reflect current community expectations,” Ms Grace wrote.

Cr Bartels said it was "great news”.