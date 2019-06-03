Menu
CLASS ACT: Tom Anderson and Kaydence Walker act up in the Bundaberg State High School rehearsal for their upcoming musical, The Little Shop of Horrors.
Bundy school set to perform The Little Shop of Horrors

3rd Jun 2019 5:08 PM

STAFF and students at Bundaberg State High School will deliver the hilarious and disturbing story of a hapless florist who's raising a man-eating plant that demands to be fed.

On Friday and Saturday night, the musical The Little Shop of Horrors will come to life, after hours of rehearsals, with the cast even giving up their time on the last week's public holiday to fine tune the production.

Year 12 student Dustin Budda-Deen plays one of the main characters, and said the dark comedy was a chance for the students to entertain the audience.

He knows their hours of rehearsals will pay off.

"I like it, it's good fun,” he said.

"We have put a lot of work into this.”

The shows will be on Friday and Saturday at 7pm in the school hall.

To get your tickets, visit the school's cashier.

All tickets are $10.

Natalie Jacobsen, Anastasia brown, Kaydence Walker, Abby Verdel, Cadence Taylor and Amelia Smith perform as The Ronnettes in the Bundaberg State High School rehearsal for The Little Shop of Horrors.
