Bundy school projects to help tackle job shortage

23rd Mar 2017 1:35 PM
QUEENSLAND Treasurer Curtis Pitt has said the latest regional and youth unemployment figures emphasise the need for the Palaszczuk Government to continue its work to drive regional job creation, especially in critical centres across regional Queensland.

Mr Pitt said that's why the government was fast-tracking $200 million worth of school infrastructure upgrades and had extended the deadline for the $20,000 'Back to Work Youth Boost' through to October 31.

"Just yesterday Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Education Minister Kate Jones announced we will bring forward $200 million in capital investment to upgrade school facilities and build new educational infrastructure across Queensland,” Mr Pitt said.

"These projects will not only provide critical school improvements, it's an investment that will support jobs for tradies across the state and provide opportunities for apprentices and trainees in areas across Queensland like Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and the outback.

"While today's ABS data shows unemployment is lower under Labor than the LNP years, clearly some areas of regional Queensland need additional support as we transition to a post-mining-boom economy.

"I'm heartened that state-wide youth unemployment is now 0.5 of a percentage point lower than when the LNP left office, but clearly there is more work to be done.

"This is where our attention needs to be focused right now.”

Since the 2015 election overall unemployment rates have fallen in:

  • Greater Brisbane (down 0.6 percentage point to 5.7%)
  • Ipswich (down 0.5 percentage point to 8.1%)
  • Logan-Beaudesert (down 2.7 percentage points to 5.7%)
  • Moreton Bay - North (down 2.4 percentage points to 6.6%)
  • Moreton Bay - South (down 0.8 percentage point to 4.1%)
  • Gold Coast (down 0.7 percentage point to 5.3%)
  • Sunshine Coast (down 2.4 percentage point to 4.9%)
  • Cairns (down 0.2 percentage point to 7.7%)
  • Wide Bay (down 0.4 percentage point to 9.7%)

In the same period increases have been reported in the Darling Downs (up 0.2 to 3.7%), Fitzroy (up 1.2 to 6.4%), Mackay (up 0.2 to 5.8%), Outback (up 6.3 to 11.8%), Toowoomba (up 0.9 to 5.2%) and Townsville (up 3.0 to 11.6%).

"The Palaszczuk Government has implemented a range of programs to support jobs in regional Queensland and I encourage employers and business owners to take advantage of them,” Mr Pitt said.

"Our $40 billion four-year infrastructure program has a regional focus, with almost half of the $10.7 billion infrastructure spend in 2016-17 dedicated to the regions.

"What we need to see is the Turnbull Government stepping up to invest more in Queensland infrastructure and commit to new jobs programs like ours.

"Despite the lack of Commonwealth support, the Palaszczuk Government is going it alone and delivering for our state.

"Queensland posted a record $52.7 billion in exports last year and this quarter's results are so strong we're already on track to break that new record.

"The latest NAB Business confidence survey reported Queensland at +11, which is much higher than the national average of +8 and more than double the confidence level in NSW which sits at +5 points.

"We are on track to be the fastest growing state in 2016-17, with the latest ABS statistics showing growth in State Final Demand for the December quarter of 0.5% in trend terms.

"Annual growth in retail spending in QLD is higher than both NSW and Victoria and well above the national average.

"What we need to see is this positivity translate into jobs, especially regional jobs.”

Employment initiatives rolled out by the Palaszczuk Labor Government include:

  • A $200 million Jobs and Regional Growth Package incorporating an additional $160 million in new funding on top of the existing $40 million Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Program
  • A $200 million Works for Queensland program to support local councils to undertake job-creating, maintenance or minor infrastructure projects.
  • A $100 million Back to Work package giving regional employers incentives to hire unemployed people
  • More than $440 million for the Accelerated Works Program to bring forward projects to stimulate economic activity in regions.
  • The $405 million Advance Queensland Package to foster innovation and investment in jobs of the future as well as develop new jobs in our traditional strengths such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, education, and health,
  • Doubling of the payroll tax rebate from 25% to 50% for employers hiring trainees or apprentices. Almost 3,500 businesses have so far taken advantage of concessions worth $17.8 million,
  • Reintroduction of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program axed by the Newman-Nicholls Government with $240 million over four years to help an estimated 32,000 jobseekers train for and secure jobs.
  • The $33.5 million Advance Queensland　Connecting with Asia Strategy　to boost tourism, flights and local jobs, with an extra $128.3 million over four years providing funding certainty to Tourism and Events Queensland.

Businesses can visit www.qld.gov.au/backtowork or call 13 QGOV (13 74 68) for more information about Back to Work, or to apply for an employer support payment, including the $20,000 Youth Boost payment.

