Bundy school in mourning after teen dies in asthma tragedy

TAKEN TO SOON: Lachlan Roll's cheeky smile and larrikin nature will be missed by all. Paul Beutel

A MUCH-loved student of Bundaberg State High School is being mourned this week after he suffered a tragic asthma attack that ended his life.

Bundaberg State High School principal Karen McCord said Lachlan Roll's presence would be missed around the school.

In heartbreaking circumstances, Lachlan, 17, suffered a severe asthma attack two weeks ago.

He was later flown to Brisbane where he tragically died last week.

Mrs McCord said his fellow students were saddened by his death and were still in shock.

"Lachlan had a real presence and it will be different without him,” Mrs McCord said.

"We talk about global citizens of the future and he was the future we talk about.

"He was one of those people that would have made a real difference.”

Lachlan participated in extra curricular programs and was always there to help.

"Every Tuesday afternoon he'd be at the drama club working with Year 7 and 8s, mentoring the younger kids,” Mrs McCord said.

"He would do anything for anyone and would always think of others before himself.

"Because it happened over the holidays some students had time to understand the loss, but his friends are really distressed as any young person would be.”

After graduating Lachlan wanted to continue his creative endeavours and work in the film industry.

"Like every kid Lachlan had great plans. He was quite artistic and had his sights set on being a documentary film writer,” Mrs McCord said.

"He planned to take next year off to travel and had just submitted a short story into a writing competition.”

His giving nature shone through to the end, with Lachlan's donated organs changing the lives of six lucky recipients.

"He will still be a part of other people's lives through his donation which is a really positive thing,” Mrs McCord said.

"He had such a positive impact while he was with us and the good in him is something all of us recognised.”

"Unfortunately in Lachlan's case nothing could be done, but his mum would like others to understand that a preventer really does make a difference and that young sufferers of asthma should work with their GPs around treatment plans.”

If you are suffering with loss, grief, or need someone to talk to, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit Headspace's website.

ASTHMA IN QUEENSLAND

ONE in nine Australians have asthma, which is a leading cause of absenteeism in students.

There were 455 asthma deaths in Australia in 2016, with 76 in Queensland.

The most important tip for avoiding life-threatening asthma flare-ups is to maintain good asthma management year round.

That means sufferers should take preventer medication regularly as prescribed, ensure an up to date Asthma Action Plan is in place, and see a GP at least once a year for an asthma review.

Anyone with questions about asthma can call the 1800 ASTHMA Helpline (1800 278 462) or click here.