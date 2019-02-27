Bundy school goes extra mile for senior's induction

DEDICATED to helping their students fulfil their hopes, Shalom College not only live streamed their senior induction ceremony on Friday but also made a special trip to the hospital to make sure one of their own got their badge.

School principal Dan McMahon said Year 12 student Madison Benson was in a head-on collision near Agnes Water recently and was "fairly badly injured”.

He said the crash happened two weekends ago, with a courier driver stopping to help.

One of the first on the scene, Rod Forward was on his normal route to deliver NewsMail papers from the print site at Rockhampton to Bundaberg when he came across the crash just after 1am.

Mr McMahon said Madison was recovering in hospital and when he visited her, she expressed how she was sad that she couldn't make it to the ceremony.

So they brought a little ceremony to her.

After the school gathering,

Mr McMahon and a few Shalom students were able to present her senior tie and badge.

Mr McMahon said Madison was pretty chuffed to see them with her senior memorabilia.

Shalom College posted Madison's own ceremony on their Facebook page which has been met with a wave of praise and well-wishes for the young student.

Mikayla Haupt