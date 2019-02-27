Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUPPORTING THEIR SENIORS: Shalom College principal Dan McMahon with Year 12 student Madison Benson.
SUPPORTING THEIR SENIORS: Shalom College principal Dan McMahon with Year 12 student Madison Benson. Contributed
News

Bundy school goes extra mile for senior's induction

Mikayla Haupt
by
27th Feb 2019 6:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEDICATED to helping their students fulfil their hopes, Shalom College not only live streamed their senior induction ceremony on Friday but also made a special trip to the hospital to make sure one of their own got their badge.

School principal Dan McMahon said Year 12 student Madison Benson was in a head-on collision near Agnes Water recently and was "fairly badly injured”.

He said the crash happened two weekends ago, with a courier driver stopping to help.

One of the first on the scene, Rod Forward was on his normal route to deliver NewsMail papers from the print site at Rockhampton to Bundaberg when he came across the crash just after 1am.

Mr McMahon said Madison was recovering in hospital and when he visited her, she expressed how she was sad that she couldn't make it to the ceremony.

So they brought a little ceremony to her.

After the school gathering,

Mr McMahon and a few Shalom students were able to present her senior tie and badge.

Mr McMahon said Madison was pretty chuffed to see them with her senior memorabilia.

Shalom College posted Madison's own ceremony on their Facebook page which has been met with a wave of praise and well-wishes for the young student.

Mikayla Haupt

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Heavens to open up in Bundaberg... very slightly

    premium_icon Heavens to open up in Bundaberg... very slightly

    Weather IT MAY not be quite enough to give the region a good soaking, but the Bureau of Meteorology has confirmed things will be a tad damper next week.

    Mum busted dealing drugs to 'support son'

    premium_icon Mum busted dealing drugs to 'support son'

    Crime Court hears Bundaberg mum sold weed to support her baby

    Big win for small towns: Travel subsidy for hospital trips

    premium_icon Big win for small towns: Travel subsidy for hospital trips

    Health Revised Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme makes hospital trips easier

    Special investigator to probe subbie rip-offs

    premium_icon Special investigator to probe subbie rip-offs

    Business State Government caves under pressure as subbies suffer in collapses

    • 27th Feb 2019 8:00 PM