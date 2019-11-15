Bundy school changes name, names new principal for 2020

Coral Coast Christian School in Bundaberg will rebrand as Hope Adventist School in January 2020 with Kristy Norman as principal.

For the past eight years Mrs Norman has been a valued member of staff.

She brings a wealth of experience to the new Hope Adventist School, and coupled with her organisational ability, is looking forward to leading this refreshed school in providing Christian education to the Bundaberg community in a small, family-oriented setting.

Adopting current best practice, classrooms will be set up providing a flexible learning experience for students.

Each learning area at Hope Adventist School will receive a “makeover” to provide flexible learning spaces for students.

Areas will be developed for formal teaching together with stimulating spaces in which students will adapt to how best they learn – perhaps on a bean bag, around a “picnic” table, in a reading loft, on a couch and so on.

Formalising the differentiated curriculum will also challenge and inspire students in their flexi learning spaces.

A differentiated curriculum is one that is individualised to meet the diverse needs of all students in their respective class

All children will be tested on entry to the school. They will then be placed in their level of ability in the different subjects.

Teachers will teach the same topic but have materials that are at different levels appropriate to each of the students.

Due to work being at their level they are able to progress usually 12 months in 12 months unless they have an intellectual difficulty.

This approach will enable Hope Adventist School to implement the Australian Curriculum with ease as all students will be working at their ability level.

For more information call 4151 7311.

