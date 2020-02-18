Menu
NAPLAN
NAPLAN
News

Bundy school one of state's highest achievers

Jay Fielding
18th Feb 2020 6:59 PM
ST LUKE'S Anglican School has achieved one of top five biggest improvements in the proportion of students getting a top OP in the past decade, exclusive analysis reveals.

The percentages of students with OPs 1-5 in 2009 and 2019 were compared in the analysis.

The state's most improved school was Benowa State High, followed by Southport State High, Toowoomba's Clifton State High, St Luke's in fourth place and Maryborough's Riverside Christian College in fifth.

In the Bundaberg region this year, St Luke's also had the highest percentage of students who received an OP1-5 (35.7 per cent), followed by Bundaberg North State High (28.6 per cent) and Shalom College (13.8 per cent).

St Luke's results put in 34th out of 368 schools in the state.

Read more about our most improved schools here.

bundaberg education
Bundaberg News Mail

