Bundy says yes to same-sex marriage...but only just

Hinkler returned a yes vote by a slim 50.7% margin with 49.3% voting no.

Hinkler returned a yes vote by a slim 50.7% margin with 49.3% voting no. Lyn McCarthy

PEOPLE of Bundaberg have voted yes for same-sex marriage...but only just.

A breakdown of the historic vote showed a little more than 80,000 people in the Hinkler electorate took part in the voluntary same-sex marriage survey and returned a yes vote by a slim 50.7% margin with 49.3% voting no.

The vote here wasn't as emphatic as across the country where most Australians indicated that the law should be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry, with 7,817,247 (61.6%) responding yes and 4,873,987 (38.4%) responding no.

In nearby federal electorates, Flynn had 51.5% voting yes and 48.5% voting no.

Residents in the seat of Wide Bay were more supportive of same-sex marriage voting 55.6% in favour of allowing gay couples to marry and 44.4% voting no.