Bundy says 'I do' to gay marriage

POLL VOTES: Findings from a recent NewsMail poll suggest majority of readers would say yes to gay marriage being legalised.

THE votes are in Bundaberg and most of us, it seems, believe same-sex marriage should be made legal.

Results have come from a recent NewsMail poll that asked readers "is same-sex marriage something that should be legal?”.

So far, "Yes” has been the majority answer at 67% - or 836 votes out of the 1248 lodged when the NewsMail checked at 2.30pm today.

The NewsMail believes only two polls in its history have received more responses.

The vote comes as the nation prepares to weigh in on the same-sex marriage debate through a government proposed postal plebiscite.

During the next few months, all Australians will have the opportunity to have their say on the decision through the voluntary, non-binding vote.

The government will announce the result of the plebiscite and whether the issue will be voted on in parliament by November 15.

So far, social media has been a hive of discussion on the topic, with many debating what they believe should or shouldn't be.

"A simple yes is all that is needed. I won't deny any happiness to my LGBT friends,” Jenelle Krause posted.

"Marriage means the union of a man and a woman to the exclusion of all others, voluntarily entered into for life. That's it! Cut the crap!” Brian F Harris said.

"I will say yes for the right to marry for the same reason as I say no to the cashless welfare card, i.e. we should all be equal under the law and all have the same rights and privileges a free and democratic society provides,” Craig Rowan said.

Bundaberg's politicians have weighed in on the debate and, while many were ambiguous with their response, Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson was emphatic.

"Love is love and who am I to tell anyone that their relationship is less valid than anyone else's?” Ms Donaldson said.

HOW TO VOTE IN THE PLEBISCITE