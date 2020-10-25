Bundy Rum’s brew-tiful new collaboration

Bundaberg Rum and Eumundi Brewery have teamed up to create the limited edition Eu-Bundy IPA craft beer. Photo: Contributed

TWO Queensland breweries have worked together to unite rum and craft beer.

Bundaberg Rum and the brew crew at Eumundi Brewery have collaborated to create what is unquestionably a very Queensland beer called the ‘Eu-Bundy IPA’.

The IPA is a limited release special batch brew – a West Coast IPA that is part Eumundi Brewery, part Bundaberg Rum Distillery with several twists.

Head Brewer at Eumundi Brewery Chris Sheehan said the brew was a classic IPA with an “assertive yet balanced” bitterness and light malt body, with a hearty helping of Bundaberg Small Batch Spiced Rum.

“The rum, with its sweet dried spice note of cinnamon and clove pair perfectly with the citrus nose from a heavy load of Citra hops, all finished off with a gentle addition of local ginger from both Bundaberg and Eumundi,” he said.

Excited by the collaboration, Mr Sheehan said the partnership brings together the best of two Queensland producers – Eumundi Brewery and the Bundaberg Rum Distillery – both with strong local legacies.

“While beer and rum are from very different drink spheres, we wanted to create some magic by bringing the two together in one glass. I felt confident it would work, and I’m happy to say that taste tests tell us the union of flavours is indeed a winner,” he said.

Bundaberg Rum Marketing and Experience Manager Duncan Littler said the company were equally excited to welcome the new brew.

“Finally, we can deliver a rum-influenced IPA to the beer lovers of Queensland,” he said.

“We’re proud to have teamed up with a crew that has such a strong local footprint to do it. The opportunity to create Eu-Bundy IPA was a fun and interesting way to stretch our creative legs using our globally awarded Small Batch Spiced Rum, as well as bring our iconic rum to more Queenslanders.

“Now there’s no need to choose between the two.”

Eu-Bundy IPA will launch at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi on November 14 from 3pm until 5pm, with 40 guest spots up for grabs.

For competition details, visit www.facebook.com/eumundibrewery.

Competition kicks off Monday November 2 and closes Sunday November 8 2020.

The new beer will be on tap from mid-November at a number of hotels and bars throughout Queensland.

A limited number of cans of Eu-Bundy IPA will also be available for sale from the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and through The Imperial Hotel Eumundi from November 15.