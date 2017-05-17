Bundy Rum wants to crack Asia

Duncan Littler at the Blend your own Rum Experience.

IT HAS devoted drinkers around the world, and Rumbassadors around the country, but right now Bundaberg Rum has its sights firmly on one corner of the globe: Asia.

Bundy Rum reps are in Sydney this week at the Australian Tourism Exchange to entice people to not only drink the good stuff but visit the city where it is made.

"We've been talking to a lot of international markets,” senior brand manager Duncan Littler told the NewsMail yesterday after a busy day of meetings.

The overseas fan base is "a mix”, Mr Littler said.

"We have New Zealand, the UK and Germany; but we're also starting to see emerging Asian markets coming through - and that's our focus here.”

The other focus, he said, "has been telling people about the new Blend Your Own Rum experiences”.

"It's not something nobody else is doing.

"Everyone is very excited to see we've renovated the distillery and you can go and do something like that.”

Bundaberg and North Burnett Tourism, the Lady Musgrave Experience, Bundy Food Tours and Kellys Beach Resort were also representing the region.