Bundy Rum takes unique experience on the road

MIXING IT UP: Bundaberg Rum is bringing Brisbane a taste of its award-winning Blend Your Own Rum experience in a new venture with liquor retail BWS. Contributed

BUNDABERG Rum is taking its Blend Your Own Rum experience on the road, teaming up with liquor retail BWS to deliver the offering in Brisbane.

From now until September, customers at select BWS stores across the Brisbane region will be able to try their hand at blending, as Bundy brings the much-loved experience from the Distillery to stores for the first time.

Bundaberg Rum's Karl Roche said its Blend Your Own Rum experience was a unique attraction.

"We love welcoming people to the Distillery but we know it's not always easy to get up there so it's a great day to share the exciting news that we're going to give our Brisbane fans the chance to blend their own rum right on their doorstep,” he said.

"This is also going to give people a chance to discover why rum is set to be the next biggest trend in drinks and cocktails. If you don't know much about rum, our Ambassadors can help you explore the different flavours and discover your ideal blend.

"This is just a trial for now, running for the next couple of months but we'll definitely consider extending this further in the future.”

The experiences will run weekly from 4.30pm -7.30pm at select stores including Alexandra Hills Albert Street and Regents Park.

The Blend Your Own Experience at BWS includes one personalised 700ml bottle and blend with the individual's blend name on the front for $99.