Bundy Rum says crown prince is welcome

MP Keith Pitt has rolled out the welcome mat to Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Australian Princess Mary.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has extended an invitation to Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark to visit Bundaberg to see the home of Bundaberg Rum and Bundaberg Ginger Beer - arguably the best Australian-made "dark and stormy” around.

It was reported that the Crown Prince ordered a "dark and stormy” when he visited a Brisbane bar last week.

"It would be an honour to have the Crown Prince as a guest in our region and show him the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks to see first-hand where these products come from,” Mr Pitt said.

Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler said the distillery's welcome mat was rolled out and ready to go.

"We'd be delighted to offer the prince a tour of the Bundaberg Rum Distillery,” he said.

"Whilst he's here he could blend his own rum in our hugely popular Blendatorium so his next Dark & Stormy is truly one of a kind”.

Mr Pitt said a trip to Bundy would be fantastic for the whole royal family.

"He could bring the Crown Princess and their children to spend a day or two in the region,” he said.

"The royal family could see the whales at Hervey Bay or the turtles at Mon Repos, head to one of many of the beaches, and the kids could enjoy a Bundaberg Brewed Drink burgundy, while mum and dad enjoy a "dark and stormy”.

"Both international and national tourists flock to Bundaberg to visit the distillery and the Bundy barrel to find out more about these world-renowned Australian products.”

Bundaberg Rum began in 1888 from a consortium of Bundaberg sugar millers who found a way to utilise their excess molasses.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks began in 1960 as a family-run business - which it still is today - and its beverages can be found all around the world.

In 2015 Bundaberg Rum was included on the Australian Government official gift registry after Mr Pitt and Senator James McGrath lobbied for its inclusion.

Bundaberg Rum fanatic Senator McGrath, visiting Bundaberg yesterday, said he agreed the prince should come.

"I think he should go to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and he should make his own Bundaberg Rum blend,” he said.

"I'd encourage the crown prince to do that, though Bundaberg is more than just Bundaberg Rum.

"There's so much to do here in terms of going out and food and the seafood - clearly I'm a politician - I love food, I love seafood.

"There's so much to see here.”