Bundy Rum releases new ads in time for Prince's visit

BUNDABERG will be front and centre in a series of four new15-second ads celebrating arguably the city's most iconic export, Bundaberg Rum.

In its 130th anniversary year and following the announcement that Prince Charles will pop in for a visit in April, Bundaberg Rum has launched the ads, which celebrate the uniquely Queensland story that is the people, the craft and the history behind the Australian brand.

Bundaberg Rum 1: New ad

All filmed at the Bundaberg distillery and surrounding sugar cane fields, and featuring the Bundaberg Rum team, all four ads put the spotlight on the unique stories behind the award-winning golden liquid; the talented craftspeople that make it, the brand's rich history and its locally sourced ingredients.

The new ads are part of the Unmistakably Ours Bundaberg Rum campaign that launched in March 2017 and highlights the fact that Bundaberg Rum is made by a small group of just 34 people, using locally sourced ingredients.

Bundaberg Rum 2: New ad

Bundaberg Rum's Sarah Watson, who appears in the ads and heads up the blending team at the distillery, said being a custodian of such a beloved Queensland icon as Bundaberg Rum was a great honour.

"I'm incredibly proud of the international recognition our Queensland rum has received,” she said.

Bundaberg Rum 3: New ad

"These ads give Queenslanders a glimpse of the passion and hard work that goes into making our award-winning rums.

"We hope every Queenslander all feels a sense of pride when they see the ads.”

Bundaberg Rum 4: New ad

The new Bundaberg Rum ads began appearing on national free-to-air, subscription television and online from yesterday starting with the first in the series, Locally Sourced.