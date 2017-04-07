Bundy Rum releases latest liqueur in time for Easter

LATEST DRINK: The Bundaberg Rum Distillery is today releasing its limited edition liqueur.

EASTER has come early for lovers of Bundaberg Rum with the release of their latest drop today.

The Bundaberg Rum Distillery has unveiled its limited edition Bundaberg Royal Liqueur Vanilla Spiced rum and promises sweet tooths won't be disappointed.

Described as a "rich, bold and a delectable treat for the palate”, the latest addition to the Royal Liqueur range is a combination of sugar, spice and everything nice.

Encased in a crystal cut bottle, the liqueur is said to have a smooth finish with notes of cinnamon, cloves and vanilla.

"We're continuously working to evolve the flavours of rum that we produce here at the distillery and the Royal Liqueur Vanilla Spiced is an example of that,” Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler said.

"By blending our finest Bundaberg Rum, creamy vanilla and unique spice flavours, this indulgent liqueur delivers a decadent treat.”

According to a spokesman at the distillery, the best way to enjoy a drop of the Royal Liqueur Vanilla Spiced was over ice, with a dash of cola or served with any dessert.

With only 24,000 bottles available, you'll need to be quick to get your order in.

The limited edition bottle is available today at the distillery or at the distillery webstore for $50 for a 700ml bottle.

Anyone who wants to buy a bottle can visit the Bundaberg Rum Distillery on Hills St or at www.bundabergrum.com.au.

The distillery is open seven days a week from 10am and can be contacted by phoning 4131 2999.