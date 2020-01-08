Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zac O'Brien and Mikayla Haupt with the new Bundaberg Rum ice cream flavours.
Zac O'Brien and Mikayla Haupt with the new Bundaberg Rum ice cream flavours. Mike Knott
Food & Entertainment

Bundy Rum ice cream flavours arrive on shelves

Crystal Jones
by
8th Jan 2020 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF SUMMER has you melting, you may want to try the latest Bundaberg Rum-flavoured offering.

Harry's Ice Cream Company has launched a Bundaberg Rum range featuring rum and raisin as well as pineapple rum.

NewsMail reporters Zac O'Brien and Mikayla Haupt were quick to give the new flavours a go.

"It was smooth and creamy and it looks good," Mr O'Brien said.

The cool new product, available from Everfresh on Woongarra St, comes in a clear canister that can be reused.

Harry's Ice Cream Company said there was a reason behind the packaging.

"The Harry's Ice Cream clear tub is unique so we wanted to be sure to highlight the reusable tub through this branding and packaging," the company said.

"Less is more was our approach so it was all about decluttering the label to allow the product to speak for itself."

The Aussie company uses Australian dairy products.

The product follows a trend of Bundaberg Rum flavoured products hitting shelves.

Locals have become accustomed to Bundy Rum flavoured custards and even fruit mince pies at Christmas, while last year Ice Break revealed a Bundaberg Rum iced coffee flavour. 

bundaberg rum business food retail
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fined for attack that left ex-partner bleeding from face

        premium_icon Man fined for attack that left ex-partner bleeding from face

        News MAGISTRATE Andrew Moloney said, “domestic violence is a scourge in this community” as he sentenced a man for twisting the breast of his former partner.

        List of candidates so far running for Bundy’s 10 divisions

        List of candidates so far running for Bundy’s 10 divisions

        News This is the list of candidates confirmed for each division so far, as well as when...

        BY THE NUMBERS: Emergency visits peak over holidays

        premium_icon BY THE NUMBERS: Emergency visits peak over holidays

        News Visits to the ED increase with population

        • 8th Jan 2020 10:17 AM