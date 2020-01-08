Bundy Rum ice cream flavours arrive on shelves

Zac O'Brien and Mikayla Haupt with the new Bundaberg Rum ice cream flavours.

Zac O'Brien and Mikayla Haupt with the new Bundaberg Rum ice cream flavours. Mike Knott

IF SUMMER has you melting, you may want to try the latest Bundaberg Rum-flavoured offering.

Harry's Ice Cream Company has launched a Bundaberg Rum range featuring rum and raisin as well as pineapple rum.

NewsMail reporters Zac O'Brien and Mikayla Haupt were quick to give the new flavours a go.

"It was smooth and creamy and it looks good," Mr O'Brien said.

The cool new product, available from Everfresh on Woongarra St, comes in a clear canister that can be reused.

Harry's Ice Cream Company said there was a reason behind the packaging.

"The Harry's Ice Cream clear tub is unique so we wanted to be sure to highlight the reusable tub through this branding and packaging," the company said.

"Less is more was our approach so it was all about decluttering the label to allow the product to speak for itself."

The Aussie company uses Australian dairy products.

The product follows a trend of Bundaberg Rum flavoured products hitting shelves.

Locals have become accustomed to Bundy Rum flavoured custards and even fruit mince pies at Christmas, while last year Ice Break revealed a Bundaberg Rum iced coffee flavour.