TOURISM: Taylor Reynolds was just one of the Young Queensland Tourism Leaders newly appointed earlier this week. CONTRIBUTED
Bundy Rum girl picked by hand

30th Jul 2018 11:23 AM

BUNDABERG'S Taylor Reynolds is among 20 new Young Queensland Tourism Leaders selected from across the state.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said Ms Reynolds had a passion for the industry and was an ideal participant.

"The Young Tourism Leaders program, now in its second year, is about inspiring our young people to pursue a career in tourism in Queensland,” he said.

"This year we're working with 20 Young Tourism Leaders to create more jobs for young people in our tourism industry.

"Tourism is one of Tropical Queensland's most important industries. It's vital that we inject new blood into our tourism sector to ensure we're coming up with innovative new ways to lure visitors who stay longer and spend more in our state.”

Ms Taylor, who is currently assistant brand manager for the Bundaberg Rum Visitors Experience, had undertaken a double degree in marketing and sustainable tourism.

She was selected for the Disney Cultural Exchange Program, which led to a placement at the Walt Disney World theme park in Florida.

Ms Jones said the Young Tourism Leaders would engage with school, TAFE and university students.

