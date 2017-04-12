Bundy Rum donation

BUNDABERG Rum is donating all distillery tour ticket sales in April to the Red Cross appeal to help support communities ravaged by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

The Bundaberg Rum Distillery was relatively unaffected by the cyclone but has seen its fair share of natural disasters in its 128-year history, having survived two devastating floods and fires.

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones congratulated Bundaberg Rum for the initiative.

"It's very fitting that such an iconic Queensland company like Bundaberg Rum is supporting fellow Queenslanders in their time of need,” she said.

"This generous initiative shows true Queensland spirit and aligns with Tourism and Events Queensland's latest tourism campaign to encourage more Australians to holiday in Queensland.”