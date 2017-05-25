Bundy Rum donates $90,000 to cyclone victims

DONATION: Bundaberg Rum donated more than $90,000 to the Red Cross to help with the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie. Red Cross state emergency services manager Collin Sivalingum accepted the cheque from Bundy Rum's Duncan Littler today.

THE makers of Bundaberg's favourite spirit and the world's best rum has continued the company's tradition of giving back to the community.

Bundaberg Rum's Duncan Littler today handed over a cheque for more than $90,000 to Red Cross's Collin Sivalingum.

The money is the total collected from the rum distillery's tour ticket sales for the month of April.

The large sum will go to the Red Cross appeal to help support communities ravaged by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

While the Bundaberg Rum Distillery was relatively unaffected by the cyclone, Mr Littler said the facility had seen it's fair share of natural disasters in its 128-year history.

The company has survived numerous floods and fires and likes to help out when possible.

Mr Sivalingum, the state emergency services manager for the Red Cross, flew to Bundaberg specially for the presentation.

When he first heard how much Bundaberg Rum was donating he had to double check the figure.

He said many Bundaberg Red Cross staff were still in Mackay helping with the clean-up effort and the money would go a long way to help.

"This money is specifically for Cyclone Debbie ... and will be used to help communities especially our volunteers who work in communities,” Mr Sivalingum said.

"As the largest humanitarian group on the planet, we depend on corporate citizenship like this.”

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones congratulated Bundaberg Rum for the initiative.

"It's very fitting that such an iconic Queensland company like Bundaberg Rum is supporting fellow Queenslanders in their time of need,” she said.