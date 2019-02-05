Bundy Rum captures world's best crown

THEY'VE done it again - Bundaberg Rum has taken out another three major international awards to cement its place firmly on the map as one of the world's best liquor companies.

Kicking off 2019 with a bang, Bundaberg Rum scooped three new awards for its Queensland distillery and Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, seeing off many international competitors.

The Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience picked up the award for The World's Best Distillery Retail Experience, along with The World's Best Distillery Event for the Spirit of Bundaberg Festival at the Drinks International Spirits & Distillery Tourism Challenge 2019.

It has also been awarded Gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards 2018.

The latest awards mark the third year in a row that the distillery has scooped such prestigious titles from The Drinks International Challenge Series, which aim to recognise innovation and excellence amongst distilleries and associated businesses.

For more than 130 years the Bundaberg Rum Distillery has proudly created the smooth golden liquor made from the finest sugar cane on the banks of the Burnett River, surviving two fires and two floods as an enduring testament to the Australian spirit. The recent influx of awards across the distillery continue to establish the visitor experience as a bucket list tourist attraction for domestic and international travellers.

Bundaberg Rum visitor experience operations and brand manager Duncan Littler said these new awards helped to establish the Bundaberg Rum visitor experience as a must do for tourists and locals alike.

"Our rum comes from humble roots, but continues to be recognised on a global stage, and that truly is an exciting place to be,” he said.

"With our visitor experience seeing double digit growth in 2018, and blend your own rum being a stand out for those wanting a uniquely personalised experience, we look forward to more visits and awards this year.”