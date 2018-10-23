Bundy Rum a 'perfect pairing' for roast chicken

BUNDY'S BEST: Bundaberg Rum has been added to Red Rooster's menu, starting with select stores in Victoria.

BUNDY'S BEST: Bundaberg Rum has been added to Red Rooster's menu, starting with select stores in Victoria.

POPULAR Aussie food chain Red Rooster is bringing a taste of Bundy to their newest menu.

The city's iconic Bundaberg Rum will be served to customers as part of a new trial along with a handful of other alcohol beverages said to "represent the perfect pairing” to the Aussie franchises' meals.

The trial will be run at select Victorian stores and will only be available with delivery.

BUNDY RUM: The city's iconic drink will be available for delivery with a hot roast chicken meal. Contributed

The selection will include beer, wine, vodka, bourbon and, of course, Bundy Rum.

"With summer and party season approaching, Red Rooster is now putting a trial in place,” a spokesman for the chain said.

"These beverages represent the perfect pairings for Red Rooster's roast chicken menu - Aussie crowd pleasers that will make entertaining and eating all the more enjoyable.”

CHIPS 'N' GRAVY: The roast chicken franchise had found what is says are the "perfect pairings” for its popular menu. Hollie Adams/The Australian

Red Rooster CEO Nick Keenan says the decision is about keeping the franchise "relevant” but that Victoria was selected because it's a "dynamic and forward-thinking foodie state” and "the perfect place for this trial to happen”.

He told the Herald Sun there will be "strict limits on alcohol” - meaning customers can only order a six pack or a bottle of wine with their order.

If the trials succeed, Bundy might have a new way to enjoy chicken and rum.