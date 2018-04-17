Bundy RSL president removed from role

WITH Anzac Day little more than a week away, the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch is without a president after Paul Tramacchi was given his marching orders.

After months of infighting, unsubstantiated claims of bullying and a vote of no-confidence against the former president, Mr Tramacchi was formally removed from the top role at Sunday's Annual General Meeting.

Despite still having a year to go at the helm, after he was reelected for a two-year term in March 2017, Mr Tramacchi yesterday confirmed he was removed before returning fire, saying the fallout from "unprecedented accusations” against himself had caused enormous "collateral damage” to the sub-branch.

"Many of our members are extremely concerned and disappointed that no valid complaints with reasons for the unprecedented accusations against myself, as president, and by association, the entire management committee, have ever been given,” he said.

"The collateral damage to this sub-branch has been enormous.”

In February the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch held a meeting where a vote of no confidence in Mr Tramacchi was passed, with 67 members voting in favour and 47 against.

However, Mr Tramacchi refused to stand down.

The NewsMail understands nominations for a new president will now have to be called before an election is held. That process is not expected to be held until after Anzac Day.

The new committee is expected to meet today and the NewsMail has sought comment in regard to what Mr Tramacchi's departure means for Bundaberg's Anzac Day service.

Mr Tramacchi defended his record in a statement issued yesterday.

"I am now able to inform both Bundaberg's ex-service and general communities about recent events that concluded with our AGM on Sunday,” he said.

"I want to acknowledge and sincerely thank our good and faithful members and their families, including the Bundaberg RSL Auxiliary, during my past six years as president of Bundaberg RSL.

"These dedicated volunteers willingly gave untold thousands of hours of support in every possible way.”

Among his achievements, Mr Tramacchi cited the financial success of the Bundaberg RSL during his rein.

"Since 2012, the assets of Bundaberg RSL have risen from an estimated $200,000 (with limited access) to approximately $10 million and provides a substantial income from rent,” he said.

"This massive increase was due mainly to the freeholding process of land at the 17 Quay St premises, together with a 60 per cent market rent from our tenant, the Bundaberg Services Club.

"From this secure base, the Veterans Support Centre was born. Bundaberg RSL now has the opportunity to administer the best purpose-designed facility to expand RSL support programs and provide emergency housing for homeless and severely affected members of the ex-service community.”