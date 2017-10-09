Bundy rolls out the red carpet for CMCA Rally

PARADISE: Enjoy a day trip to one of our gorgeous islands, Lady Elliot and Lady Musgrave.

PARADISE: Enjoy a day trip to one of our gorgeous islands, Lady Elliot and Lady Musgrave. 1770 Great Barrier Reef Eco Tour

MOTORHOME visitors are being encouraged to sample some of the best the Bundaberg region has to offer.

The Bundaberg region is rolling out the red carpet to more than 1200 visitors who are arriving for the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia Rally at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct this week.

The rally will see people travel from across Australia to join in more than a week of celebrations for the club.

The Bundaberg event is the first time the rally has extended to nine days, and organisers have included two leisure days, Tuesday, October 10, and Friday, October 13, when facilities and entertainment and at the rally site will be minimal, encouraging rally attendees to get out and about and see the region.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism has been working closely with the tourism industry to provide tours to attractions on those days.

BNBT general manager Katherine Reid said they would include:

Lady Musgrave and Lady Elliot Island day trips;

a full-day Best of Bundaberg tour;

a half-day Hinkler Hall of Aviation and Bundaberg Botanic Gardens tour;

a special Bundy Food Tours offering;

a Childers wine tour;

visits to the Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience;

Bundy Belle river tours;

Crush Festival events; and

A special screening of the Warren Beatty-Faye Dunaway classic Bonnie and Clyde at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

"We know that the drive market is the main target market for this region, with over 70% of travellers arriving by road,” she said.

The CMCA Rally presents a captive audience and is an amazing opportunity for attractions, tours and businesses to make the most of the event being in Bundy.

"In addition to the work we are doing to prepare tours to book and welcome the visitors to the region for the rally, BNBT has also had representation at the Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane Caravan, Camping & Touring Holiday Shows earlier this year and provided destination editorial content for the CMCA Wanderer magazine for the last 12 months.”

Lady Musgrave Experience's Brett Lakey said he was excited to work alongside BNBT and CMCA to offer a Great Barrier Reef experience.

"It's fantastic for the region that we're able to have this group of people in the region and we can't wait to share with them our pristine reef.”

For tips on how your business can welcome the CMCA Rally, click here and download the CMCA Rally Toolkit.