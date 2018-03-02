Bundy rockmelons not caught up in listeria scare

ROCKMELONS bought before Wednesday should be disposed of to avoid any possible cases of listeria, says Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable managing director Bree Grima.

Two people have died and another eight have contracted listeria after eating melons from a New South Wales farm.

Ms Grima said the horticulture industry treated food safety as a matter of priority and there were systems in place to ensure standards were met.

The systems help with tracking produce should health issues arise.

"We urge consumers to look at the facts individually and not the industry as a whole,” she said.

"The supplier has ceased harvest and current fruit on the shelves is safe to consume and not affected.

"Listeria occurs naturally in agricultural environments and has been found in fresh produce commodities as well as dairy products and cold meats.”

A statement from the Australian Melon Association says other farms currently supplying rockmelons to the market have tested negative for food-borne microbial disease, including listeria.

The release says testing of the fruit started last week as a precautionary measure and that the NSW Food Authority investigation was continuing.

AMA industry development manager Dianne Fullelove said the most likely source of the contamination was one farm which voluntarily withdrew fruit last Friday as soon as the situation was known.

"Other types of melons are not implicated,” she said.

Ms Grima said whether you bought directly from the farm, from a local store or a major chain, you were still supporting local producers.

"Consumers can expect fresh rockmelon from this region in stores from October through to December and we urge consumers to continue to support this industry.”