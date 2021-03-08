Bundy roadworks list: The where, what, why and when

Plenty of roadworks are happening around the region.

Plenty of roadworks are happening around the region.

If you've driven or been a passenger in a car recently, you'll have noticed plenty of works on our local roads.

Here's a list of some major road works going on, or soon to be going on, around the region.

East Bundaberg

Asphalt pavement repair works at Port Rd (FE Walker St overpass) are expected to be happening on Friday, March 12.

Delays are expected with reduced lanes and drivers are urged to obey signage.

Also over east at Bundaberg Bargara Rd, Bargara Rd and Princess St for pavement rehabilitation. Works are expected to be completed on May 1, with works underway from 6am until 6pm Monday to Saturday with reduced lanes and long delays expected in active hours.

Bundaberg West

Walker St (Port Rd) for asphalt repair works.

Drivers should observe signage on March 12 as works are carried out.

Branyan / South Bingera

Installation of a southbound overtaking lane, dedicated right-turn lane for Scout Camp Access road on Isis Highway (Childers Rd).

Drivers can expect lanes to be reduced in both directions, with delays during active hours. Speed: 40km/h.

Expected completion: May 2021

Apple Tree Creek

Works are under way on the Bruce Highway at Apple Tree Creek.

Works include intersection upgrades and the installation of wide centre link treatment.

Traffic control on scene with reduced lanes in both directions.

Expected completion: May 2021

Kensington

Bundaberg Ring Rd.

Asphalt pavement repair works are being carried out with an expected completion of May 2021.

Drivers are urged to observe signage.

Kolonga

Works are still underway to repair the bridge on the Bruce Highway at Walily Creek Bridge.

The speed limit has been reduced to 60km/h until repairs are completed.