BUNDY ROADS: Push for safer links

SAFER ROADS: Cycling Club vice president Scott Allison along with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and State Member for Bundaberg David Batt are campaigning for multi-modal pathways. CONTRIBUTED

TOO many fatalities have taken place between our coastal towns and the city centre, and Bundaberg's MPs are making a stand.

Bundaberg MP David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett have joined forces to campaign for a dedicated muti-modal pathway to protect other road users from busy traffic.

Incidents have tragically taken place along both Bargara Rd and Burnett Heads Rd this year after people were struck by motor vehicles.

Both roads have one lane in each direction with no foot paths or bike lanes, and Mr Bennett said work on the path had to begin before another tragedy took place.

"Local bike groups have been coming to me for years asking if we'll see a pathway go in and I have been pushing for it ever since it was first brought to my attention,” he said.

Three days after the most recent fatality on a connecting road, the Minister for transport and main roads Mark Bailey advised that the department was investigating options to widen Bargara Rd to accommodate for future traffic growth and bike riders.

After becoming aware of the government's investigation, Mr Batt used a Question On Notice to seek clarification from the Minister as he was concerned pedestrian safety wouldn't be addressed.

Mr Batt said the Minister's response was good news for the Bundaberg region but further commitment would be needed.

"The Minister has advised that even though TMR's planning study is primarily focused on bike riders, the department will engage with Bundaberg Regional Council in regards to pedestrian safety as well, which is a relief,” he said.

"I also asked the Minister for an approximate time frame in which the investigation will be complete, but unfortunately this element of my enquiry had a vague response, with the Minister only stating that the analysis will progress throughout this financial year.”

Both local MPs will continue their pledge for upgrades.