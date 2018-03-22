Bundy road closures, when and where for Queen's baton

WHERE'S THE BATON: The Queens baton will be in Bundy this week. This is the map of where it will be.

WHERE'S THE BATON: The Queens baton will be in Bundy this week. This is the map of where it will be. Contributed

THERE will be road closures across the Rum City this weekend for the Queen's Baton Relay.

From 2pm on Saturday a number of roads will be closed as the baton makes its way from Bourbong St to the Multiplex.

Bourbong St will be closed form 2 - 5.30pm between Walla and Maryborough Sts.

From 3.30 to 4.45pm the road between Bundaberg Botanic Gardens to Burnett River Traffic Bridge will be closed.

Quay St from Burnett River Traffic Bridge to Walla St will be closed from 3.30 to 5.30pm.

And from 4pm to 5.40pm the Maryborough St to the Multiplex (via Boreham St) will be shut.

For those who would like to know exactly where the baton is as it passes through our town the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games organising committee also has an interactive map.

Follow this link: www.gc2018.com/qbr and zoom in to Bundy or find Bundaberg under Australian dates.

There will also be something for Bundaberg children who attend the Queen's Baton Relay as they have a chance to secure a commemorative medallion.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Queen's Baton Relay is coming to Bundy this weekend. Pippa McEwan with a medallion. Contributed

Up to 500 children, aged four - 12 years of age, will be given a paper replica of the Queen's Baton to take with them as they participate in Commonwealth Games themed activities.

The baton will be stamped on completion of each activity and when they have all stamps they can collect their medals.

The kids can then head to the selfie station and stand on the podium to have their photo taken with a life-size image of Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi.