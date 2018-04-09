BUNDY ROAD CLOSURES: Areas to avoid starting today

NO GO: A couple of local roads will be closed today for upgrade works.

ROAD works at North Bundaberg and Rosedale will trigger delays for commuters this week.

The Perry St rail crossing between Kolan St and Hanbury St, North Bundaberg, will be blocked off until 5pm today, to allow for reconditioning work.

A detour, directed by Queensland Rail Limited's traffic control personnel, will be in place.

Starting today, James St at the Rosedale Railway Overbridge will be partially closed to all traffic as well.

The temporary closure will recur every Monday until May 14 between 9am and 3.30pm.

Powers St at Buxton will be closed for six to eight weeks (depending on weather conditions) due to culvert installations and flood improvement immunity works.

A temporary dry weather detour will be in place at Travis St.

Both Bundaberg Regional Council and Queensland Rail Limited apologised for any inconvenience.