Bundy ripe for growth as business leader share 2019 vision

BUNDABERG, a town known for affordability and as a great place to work, live and play has business looking positive as we roll into 2019.

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan was optimistic that this year would see growth throughout the region.

Mr Morgan said projects were ticking away to boost the economy.

He said whether it was the stimulation from the CBD revitalisation plan or money from the Hinkler Regional Deal, Bundy was headed in the right direction.

"When it comes to business, council is very proactive and supportive,” he said.

Although the CBD revitalisation plan was put on hold while Bundaberg Regional Council sought additional funding, Mr Morgan said any stimulus in the CBD would be beneficial for business.

This month the Cashless Debit Card trial will be introduced to the electorate.

Mr Morgan was adamant the controversial scheme would not harm business.

"I can't see any negative effects on businesses, there is still 20 per cent of money available off the card,” Mr Morgan said.

"I can't see it as a concern.”

Mr Morgan said the regional deal was an outstanding initiative that would see all three levels of government coming together to fund projects for the Hinkler region.

He said it was premature for the chamber to have a spending wish list, but knew the council had "great projects earmarked for the funds”.

On the Bargara Jewel development, Mr Morgan said he had no comment on the legalities, but any construction in the region was good for business.

If the Jewel was to go ahead it would bring with it an "influx of money for businesses”, he said.

He said a 2018 highlight was the I Love Bundy campaign, a success he hoped would see continue this year.

Mr Morgan said our community would have benefits from business into the future.

"Home ownership here is still very affordable compared to other places,” he said.

"The business industry is growing. Along the way we will see pockets of change or challenges.

"But overall we are optimistic, positive and looking forward to what is install for the year to come.”