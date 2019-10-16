Bundy riders inspire each other to become state champions

BMX: For Bundaberg BMX rider Tyler Johnston just competing at the recent state titles was an achievement in itself.

To win was an even better outcome.

Johnston, competing in the 17-24-year-old age group, took out the state title recently at Sarina near Mackay, beating his rivals and his teammate Zac Hutton in the finals.

Hutton finished fourth.

Johnston won all of his four races before the final and then took out the decider by just under a second.

“I held it together well for the weekend,” he said.

“I haven’t had a lot of chances to ride because of injuries.

“So just being there and not being injured is good.”

Johnston said the competitive nature between himself, Hutton and Ryan Spratley led him to victory.

Hutton said he struggled for different reasons. proud boys“I didn’t get the gate I wanted in the final,” he said.

“I did everything I could.”

Spratley, competing in 14 boys, finished sixth in that event before finishing second in 13-14 boys cruiser event.

“I got out of the gate good, always,” he said.

“I then put power to the foot.”

The trio will now focus on improving their results at an upcoming event in Maryborough on November 2.

In other senior results, Mathew Carmody finished fourth in the 25-29-year-old category before finishing second in the same category in cruisers.

Glen Sanderson finished 12th in the 40-44 cruisers event and Damien Harvey finished sixth in 30-34 men.

Connor Pratt finished eighth in the Superclass and his brother Beau finished 12th.

Chris Pratt claimed second in both the 50+ cruiser class and the 50+ men’s class.

Sunshine Coast rider Steve Ewart took out both titles.