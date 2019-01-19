Bundy riders aim to make next step up

READY FOR BATTLE: Austin Allen, Caitlin Morden and Duncan Allen will compete at the upcoming state titles in elite in under-19 competition in Brisbane next week.

CYCLING: Bundaberg's Duncan Allen hopes he can follow in his teammate Brody Allison's footsteps next week.

Duncan, along with his brother Austin, and Caitlin Morden will be competing in the elite and under-19 cycling track state titles next week.

Austin and Morden will compete in elite with Duncan competing in under-19 in his first senior titles.

Duncan last year won the criterium at the road titles in U17, with Allison winning in U15 at the same event.

The 16-year-old is now hoping to win on the track as well after Allison won in the keirin last week in U17 competition.

"I'll be competing in the sprint events, the keirin, the 1km time trial, the sprint rounds and the scratch,” he said.

"I'm hoping to take it out, go pretty well, I'm in really good form coming from Tasmania and selected for Queensland as well.”

Duncan knows it will be tough.

"It's my first year in U19, it is going to be hard to go out and take any medals,” he said.

"But I know the riders I need to watch and take out.”

His brother Austin said he was competing in the elite competition after the Tasmanian event.

"We were in form down there, I more or less decided a couple of weeks ago I might as well do that (state titles),” he said.

"Competing at the event for me is purely beneficial.”

Austin will compete in the Omnium and the men's team sprint with fellow Bundaberg Cycling Club member Caitlin Morden.

The 18-year-old is competing in her first state titles and against adults as well.

"It will be a good experience,” she said.

"I'm hoping to get into the final stage, obviously, and if I can get into that, hopefully winning is the main goal.”

The titles start next Thursday in Brisbane.