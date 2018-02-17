Bundy retailers to turn off their lights

CLOSING DOWN: Libby and Ian Germain from Ideas in Lighting are packing up the shop for good.

IT'S been seven years since Libby and Ian Germain decided to become business owners, but now the time has come for the local couple to close the doors on Ideas in Lighting.

The East Bundaberg business owners will shut up shop for good after February 28, holding markdowns on all stock until the final open day.

From starting out as a small shop with not much else surrounding them, the couple said their store had grown through the years and they would be sad to say goodbye to customers.

"We started because we wanted to work for ourselves, to have a go,” Mrs Germain said.

"We came here in 1992, our children went to Branyan State School, and then we went away to Brisbane but I felt homesick so we came back.

"Opening in East Bundaberg wasn't our first choice but wow, it has just grown so much and it just turned out to be so wonderful.”

The couple said their business had provided all sorts of lighting, fans and more and was the perfect pit-stop for the renovator, home owner or builder.

But with internet shopping becoming more prevalent and a change in lifestyle needed due to personal circumstances, Mrs Germain said it was time for her and hubby Ian to move on.

"We weren't able to get into online shopping and that's what people want now,” she said.

"That sort of made things go a little bit slower.”

Mrs Germain said they had enjoyed their time at the shop and would be sad to say goodbye to loyal customers and their East Bundaberg business family, who had helped them time and time again.

"We did get flooded in 2013, so that was a major setback, but there were so many wonderful people who came to help. Even our landlord and his family helped clean up our mess,” she said.

"People in East Bundaberg just get in and support one another, it is a really good environment.

"We will definitely be sad to leave, especially with Nightingale Pies next door.”

Markdowns are on now at the store, located on Princess St, and will continue until the business closes.

"We are selling all the shop fittings as well as the stock and at the moment we have 25 per cent off all table lamps and lampshades. Everything will keep going down from there,” she said.

"I want to thank everybody who supported our local independent business - you helped us grow.

"We will be coming back to visit Bundaberg.”