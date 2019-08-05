Bundy responds to news of Wicked Campervans' slogan ban

A CONTROVERSIAL move to ban Wicked Campervans with offensive slogans painted on them has caused quite a tizzy among NewsMail readers.

A national meeting of transport ministers led to each state agreeing to deregister vans which refused to have offensive slogans taken down.

While some Facebook commentators agreed with the idea, many were against it.

"There are some quite foul ones out there. They are the ones that need to be resprayed. No need for complete filth,” Maureen Cowle said.

"Don't know about the rest of you, but I'm getting awful tired of being told what we can and can't do or think,” Len Foss said.

"If I had young children I would be realistic and realise that I can't shield them from all forms of inappropriateness and they'll learn all of that at some point or another. I would, however, take the time to educate them on what it means and why it's not appropriate,” Amber Leigh said.

"Good... people hiding personal bigotry, homophobia etc. under 'humour' have another public outlet removed from society,” commented Andy Mark.

"...why would it shut down a business they can still hire out their cars, they only have to put up less offensive writing on the vans.”

"No I'm not a sooky lala but some of the writing on the vans isn't very positive and doesn't teach our young men to respect woman,' Delilah Samson said.

"Some are rough as guts and a quick spray over the words would fix that. I have seen some bad ones,” said Rita Rayer.