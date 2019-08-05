Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Many support the Wicked Campers ban.
Many support the Wicked Campers ban. Contributed
News

Bundy responds to news of Wicked Campervans' slogan ban

Zachary O'Brien
by
5th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL move to ban Wicked Campervans with offensive slogans painted on them has caused quite a tizzy among NewsMail readers.

A national meeting of transport ministers led to each state agreeing to deregister vans which refused to have offensive slogans taken down.

While some Facebook commentators agreed with the idea, many were against it.

"There are some quite foul ones out there. They are the ones that need to be resprayed. No need for complete filth,” Maureen Cowle said.

"Don't know about the rest of you, but I'm getting awful tired of being told what we can and can't do or think,” Len Foss said.

"If I had young children I would be realistic and realise that I can't shield them from all forms of inappropriateness and they'll learn all of that at some point or another. I would, however, take the time to educate them on what it means and why it's not appropriate,” Amber Leigh said.

"Good... people hiding personal bigotry, homophobia etc. under 'humour' have another public outlet removed from society,” commented Andy Mark.

"...why would it shut down a business they can still hire out their cars, they only have to put up less offensive writing on the vans.”

"No I'm not a sooky lala but some of the writing on the vans isn't very positive and doesn't teach our young men to respect woman,' Delilah Samson said.

"Some are rough as guts and a quick spray over the words would fix that. I have seen some bad ones,” said Rita Rayer.

wicked campers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mum's mission to help kids after predator kills child

    premium_icon Mum's mission to help kids after predator kills child

    Community DURING her visit to Bundaberg, Sonya Ryan and her team at The Carly Ryan Foundation reached 3000 students.

    Family of medical workers save man's life at wedding

    premium_icon Family of medical workers save man's life at wedding

    News A family banded together to save the life of a family friend

    The story behind this business's bright new Bundy mural

    premium_icon The story behind this business's bright new Bundy mural

    Business Have you spotted this stunning wall mural in the CBD?