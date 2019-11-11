Bundy residents urged to remember the sacrifices

THE Bundaberg RSL sub-branch president Joe Ellul urged locals to pay tribute to the veterans who have made Australia a safe and enjoyable place to live.

They could recognise how veterans “maintained our way of life” by attending local Remembrance Day services.

He was thoughtful on the phone when asked the question; “what was the benefit to Australia when soldiers fought overseas?”

It is a heavy question that Mr Ellul was asked, considering it was an unexpected phonecall during the weekend, but Mr Ellul recovered quickly by saying, “the benefit is we get to maintain our way of life that we get to be Australian … the way our grandfathers did, without change.

“By fighting overseas, we were not fighting battles on our home-ground.”

And then Mr Ellul responded by asking, “what is it you enjoy about living in Australia?”

The reporter, also caught off-guard, said he enjoyed living safely with stable and safe territorial borders.

Mr Ellul highlighted his point further by saying that Australian soldiers had worked hard ensuring that this happened.

Remembrance Day traditionally recognises the moment the guns stopped firing on the Western Front in World War I, in 1918.

But Mr Ellul said the significance of the day had long since expanded to recognise all veterans.

“I think all wars should be treated equally,” he said.

“They should be commemorated every day.”

The Bundaberg service will be held at Anzac Park from 10.30am.

Following the minute’s silence, attendees will gather at the RSL services club.

The RSL sub-branch will have a luncheon although tickets had to be pre-booked, Mr Ellul said.