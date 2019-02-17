Bundy rescue helicopter kept busy with second serious crash

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter performed a double airlift, transporting two injured trail bike riders to hospital, following a head-on collision last night.

THE Bundaberg rescue helicopter was kept with two double airlifts at the weekend.

Last night the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter performed a double airlift, transporting two injured trail bike riders to hospital, following a head-on collision.

The rescue chopper landed at a private property, south-west of Maryborough around 6pm, where the motorcycle riders had crashed.

The two injured riders were being treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

One male patient suffered multiple injuries, including a broken leg.

The second patient is believed to have broken his wrist.

The pair was transferred to the helicopter and airlifted together, to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

It was the second double airlift in less than 24 hours for the rescue crew.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, two teenage girls were flown to Bundaberg hospital, following a head-on collision between two vehicles on a road north of Rosedale.

The 2017-2018 financial year was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing a record 5,452 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.

To support the LifeFlight Foundation visit:

www.lifeflightfoundation.org.au